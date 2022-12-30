Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 81.8% in December

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,900 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the November 30th total of 394,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 300.0% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,489,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,989,000 after buying an additional 914,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,576,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,862,000 after buying an additional 104,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

VNQI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.