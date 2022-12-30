Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

