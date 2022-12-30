Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 915,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,928,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

VGIT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. 16,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,884. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,467,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

