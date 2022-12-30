Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.98. 1,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.
