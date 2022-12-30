Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $349.70. 66,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,135. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.30 and a 200 day moving average of $358.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

