Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.7% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 200,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $2,476,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 30,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,230. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

