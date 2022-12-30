Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 16.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 138.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

