Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

