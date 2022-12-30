Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 375.1% from the November 30th total of 450,400 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 628,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Vapotherm Price Performance

Shares of VAPO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $70.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.09. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Insider Transactions at Vapotherm

In related news, Director James W. Liken acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 229,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,378 shares in the company, valued at $174,327.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lawrence purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 235,700 shares in the company, valued at $313,481. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 745,423 shares of company stock worth $634,560. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vapotherm

Vapotherm Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the second quarter worth $69,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter worth $38,000. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 45.0% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 793,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in Vapotherm by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,368,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading

