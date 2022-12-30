Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 130.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $163.18 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $263.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

