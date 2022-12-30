Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $936,726.06

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $52.08 million and approximately $936,726.06 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007613 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003590 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,395,071,694 coins and its circulating supply is 2,395,071,692 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security."

