Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Capitalization Reaches $103.91 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $103.91 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02177713 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,812,691.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

