Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Up 4.9%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.60. 12,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,949,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,748.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,809,496 shares of company stock valued at $88,333,528. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

