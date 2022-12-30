Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Versus Systems stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.53% of Versus Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Versus Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Versus Systems stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,216. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 843.35%. Analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

