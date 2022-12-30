Vertcoin Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $31,115.11 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,628.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00401964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.42 or 0.00874431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00094781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00588893 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00255198 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,776,910 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

