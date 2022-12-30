Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VDRFF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vidrala in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Vidrala from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VDRFF remained flat at 84.50 during midday trading on Friday. Vidrala has a 1 year low of 84.50 and a 1 year high of 84.50.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.