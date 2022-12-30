Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the November 30th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,286,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Viper Networks Stock Down 7.1 %
OTCMKTS:VPER traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 17,904,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,162,108. Viper Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Viper Networks
