Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.56

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.56 and traded as high as $38.46. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $37.91, with a volume of 22,276 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.31%.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at $15,309,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

