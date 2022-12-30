Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 184,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

