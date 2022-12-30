Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Vistra were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.