Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.05. 55,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,249,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -74.76%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.