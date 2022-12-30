Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) fell 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.05. 55,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,249,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Vistra Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -74.76%.
Insider Transactions at Vistra
In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
