Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 169.4% from the November 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

Vivendi Stock Up 0.6 %

Vivendi stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

