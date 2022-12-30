Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 169.4% from the November 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.
Vivendi Stock Up 0.6 %
Vivendi stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.
Vivendi Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivendi (VIVEF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.