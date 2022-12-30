Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOYA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.42.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Voya Financial by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,666 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

