VRES Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. VRES has a market capitalization of $450.94 million and approximately $687.06 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 67.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.18037717 USD and is down -42.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,873.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

