VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up to $45.03

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $45.99. VSE shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

VSE Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

Insider Transactions at VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of VSE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in VSE by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

