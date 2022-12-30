VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. 146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 469,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 42.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VTEX by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after buying an additional 7,285,808 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 183,763 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.