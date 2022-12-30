vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.67 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

See Also

