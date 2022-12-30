Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Volume Reaches $5.91 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $73.44 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00016271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00036544 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019035 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226663 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.69111335 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $7,666,349.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

