Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WACLY remained flat at $87.38 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.30. Wacoal has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $92.85.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

