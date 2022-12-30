Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97. 2,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WJXFF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Wajax Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

