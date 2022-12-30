Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Up 1.9%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.50. Approximately 951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.25.

Wall Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.12 million and a PE ratio of 10.63.

About Wall Financial

(Get Rating)

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.