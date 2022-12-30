Waltonchain Price Down 2% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and $295,922.60 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,532,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,557,438 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

