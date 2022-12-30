Warburg Research Reiterates €98.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NDA. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NDA opened at €78.16 ($83.15) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a one year low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a one year high of €116.85 ($124.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

