Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 0.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 240,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Waste Management by 12.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,471. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

