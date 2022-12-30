Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 844 ($10.19) and last traded at GBX 826.50 ($9.97). 346,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 660,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 812.50 ($9.81).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOSG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.78) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,989.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 904.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 836.68.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

