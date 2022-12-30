Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.69

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $2.90. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 320 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Waterloo Brewing from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Waterloo Brewing Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

