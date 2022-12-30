WAXE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $154,193.85 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $154,193.85 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can now be bought for approximately $42.91 or 0.00257886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.46 or 0.29492403 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

