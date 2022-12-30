WAXE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $183,273.04 (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $41.28 or 0.00249556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAXE has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $183,273.04 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00461098 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.70 or 0.03012862 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,883.87 or 0.29505554 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

