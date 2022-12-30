Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FB Financial (FBK)

FB Financial (NYSE: FBK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/14/2022 – FB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2022 – FB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2022 – FB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/13/2022 – FB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.34. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.01.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

