Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Accenture (ACN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) in the last few weeks:

12/19/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $290.00 to $279.00.

12/19/2022 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $295.00 to $300.00.

12/15/2022 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $306.00 to $327.00.

12/12/2022 – Accenture was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Accenture was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,341. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $416.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.08 and its 200 day moving average is $282.80.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

