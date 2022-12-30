Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEG Price Performance

WEG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. WEG has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

