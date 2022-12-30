West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.46 and last traded at $72.09. 107,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,273% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

Separately, Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

