Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 109.6% in December

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 109.6% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HYI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 72,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,968. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $15.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

