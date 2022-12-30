Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Westhaven Gold stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,014. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

