Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Westhaven Gold stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,014. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
