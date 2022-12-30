Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 39,489 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $23.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLKP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $828.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.30%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,195.14. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $252,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

