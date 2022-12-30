WeWork (NYSE:WE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WEGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 557,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,353,265 shares.The stock last traded at $1.35 and had previously closed at $1.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

WeWork (NYSE:WEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. On average, analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WE. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

