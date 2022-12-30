WhiteBIT Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00024556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $251.91 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

