Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 237.8% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

