Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Nucor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

