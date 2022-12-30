Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Purchases 820 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHF opened at $32.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

